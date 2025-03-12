Open Menu

SU Reschedules Oral Exams For Affiliated Colleges

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM

SU Reschedules Oral exams for affiliated Colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A new schedule for the MA Final oral exams has been issued for the colleges affiliated with Sindh University (SU).

The controller of annual examinations Shahid Hussain Larak informed through a notification that the oral exams for the MA Final (Annual) 2023, originally scheduled for March 18, 2025, will now be held from March 19, 2025.

The notification also informed candidates from the Hindu community that their oral exams, originally set for March 13, 2025, will now be held on March 14, 2025 due to the Holi festival.

