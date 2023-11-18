Open Menu

SU Reschedules Pre-entry Test For LLM

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SU reschedules pre-entry test for LLM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The pre-entry test has been rescheduled for admissions to LLM in University of Sindh under the academic year 2024.

According to the university's spokesperson, Director Admissions Dr.

Ayaz Kerio clarified that due to the date of the pre-entry test for admissions to LLM and the preliminary exam consisting of CSS-MCQs was the same, therefore on the request of the candidates, the entry test to be held on November 19 has been rescheduled, therefore the entry test for admissions in LL.M. will now take place on November 26.

