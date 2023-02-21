SU research scholar grabs top position in poster presentation competition

The M. Phil student of the Institute of Physics, University of Sindh Jamshoro Qirat Iqbal has grabbed first position in the poster presentation competition at the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC-2022), which was organized by the College of Advanced Quantum Technology in Murree

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):The M. Phil student of the Institute of Physics, University of Sindh Jamshoro Qirat Iqbal has grabbed first position in the poster presentation competition at the 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC-2022), which was organized by the College of Advanced Quantum Technology in Murree.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that Qirat Iqbal had received an award and certificate of appreciation after standing first in the poster presentation competition.

She showcased her poster presentation titled "Surface Ion Trap Design for Magnetic Quantum Sensing in 3D Space" in the presence of her supervisor Prof. Dr Altaf Nizamani at the conference, which was praised and appreciated by the scholars, professors, and scientists of high caliber.

Scholars from the top institutions of higher education in the country took part in the poster presentation competitions held at the annual conference.

Those who participated in the competition hailed from the University of Sindh Jamshoro, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), National Institute of Lasers and Optronics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, COMSATS, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, National Center for Physics and other prestigious educational institutions.