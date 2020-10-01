SU scholar defends Ph.D thesis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The research scholar Ashique Ali Joyo has qualified for the award of Ph.D. degree in rural development after successfully defending his thesis during a public defence held at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro

The event was conducted under auspices of Sindh Development Studies Centre of the University of Sindh, at Nelson Mandela hall of Arts faculty of the varsity on Thursday.

Dean Faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr Zareen Abbasi nominated by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro chaired the final seminar of the scholar.

The scholar Ashique Ali Joyo conducted his research on "The impact of agricultural policies on rural poverty in Pakistan: a case study of district Shaheed Benazirabad" under the supervision of Dr Ghulam Ali Jareko.

Dr. Aasan Das hailing from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology served as his external examiner.

The scholar told that his research was aimed at analyzing the relationship between agricultural policies and poverty in the country adding that the production of wheat, cotton, sugarcane and rice increased drastically in Pakistan due to apt policies introduced by the governments from time to time.

The public defence was attended by the Director Sindh Development Studies Centre (SDSC), University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Aftab Mangi, Professor Ayaz Mugheri, Dr. Ambreen Khaskheli, Dr. Nawab Kaka, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Ghulam Nabi Kaka, Engr. Sajjad Shah, Iftikhar Ali Narejo, Nadeem Butt and many faculty members and scholars.