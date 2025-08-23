Open Menu

SU Scholar Presents Groundbreaking PhD Research On Natural Medicines

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A PhD final seminar of scholar Khidam Ali Gishkori was held at Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where he presented his groundbreaking research on natural medicinal plants related to the treatment of cancer and skin diseases.

According to a statement, the seminar was presided over by Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Naik Muhammad Shaikh, who highlighted the contributions of Gishkori, including four research papers and one patent.

He said that the research proves that natural compounds have the potential to produce effective treatments and that multidisciplinary research can play a crucial role in solving pressing serious health problems.

The research presentation received wide appreciation from eminent educationists including Prof. Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro of SAU Tandojam as well as supervisors Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Kandhro and Dr. Saba Naz, who lauded the scientific and social importance of the study.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the University and Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, reinforcing their commitment to advanced research and academic excellence.

