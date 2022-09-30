UrduPoint.com

SU Scholar Qualifies For Award Of Doctorate Degree In Sindhi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

SU scholar qualifies for award of doctorate degree in Sindhi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Well-known prose writer of Sindhi language and PhD scholar at Department of Sindhi, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Deen Muhammad Kalhoro has successfully defended his doctorate thesis in the public defense on Friday.

In the final PhD seminar held at the Department of Sindhi, he presented his thesis, titled "A Critical Study of Mohabat Buriro's Work on Sindhi Language'' in the presence of his supervisor Dr Muhammad Anwar Figar Hakro.

He defended it efficiently on which he was declared successful and eligible for getting the PhD degree after fulfilling other required formalities.

