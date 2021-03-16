UrduPoint.com
SU Scholar Successfully Defends His PhD Thesis, Qualifies For Doctorate Degree

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The scholar of University of Sindh Jamshoro Syed Mubashir Shah of the Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy has successfully defended his final PhD seminar and qualified for the doctorate degree.

The seminar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while supervisor of the scholar Prof. Dr.

Abdullah Dayo, co-supervisor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, expert and many other teachers, scholars and students were also present on the occasion.

Scholar Syed Mubashir Shah presented his thesis on asthma, its different types as well as modus operandi to stay safe from the disease and successfully defended it.

The vice chancellor University of Sindh declared his PhD seminar successful.

