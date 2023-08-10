SU scientists invent deodorizer for filtering raw edible oil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A three-member team of scientists and researchers of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has invented a deodorizer an easy procedure of refining and filtering raw edible oil from fatty acids and odors in local cooking oil-producing industries.

The invention of Prof. Dr. Tufail Hussain Sheerazi, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Mahesar and Hadia Shoaib, the scientists and researchers of the Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry of the University of Sindh was approved by the IPO Pakistan and it would not only save the valuable foreign exchange but also help in reducing high prices of edible oil products, the university spokesman informed.

With this invention, the spokesman said that the cooking oil industry of the country can locally purchase the required chemical for refining and filtering their products instead to spend huge foreign exchange for importing the same from abroad.

The management of the cooking oil-producing industry can contact the team members of the Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry of the University of Sindh for further briefing, the spokesman suggested.