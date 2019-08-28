SU security guard electrocuted to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A security guard electrocuted to death at Arts faculty building in Sindh University, Jamshoro on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, on duty security guard, 50 years old Niaz Magsi received electric shock from a cabin placed near Arts faculty building as a result of which he died on the spot.

The University management has shifted the dead body of security guard to Liaquat University hospital, Jamshoro for autopsy.