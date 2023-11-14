Open Menu

SU Security Guards And Employees Extinguish Fire Which Broker Out In Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SU security guards and employees extinguish fire which broker out in Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The security guards and employees of the University of Sindh extinguished the fire which broke out in Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro on Tuesday morning.

The university spokesman informed that the fire erupted in the auditorium due to a short circuit and was extinguished by the security guards.

No casualty took place except a slight loss to the internal part of the roof of the auditorium, he informed and added that the situation has been brought under control.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Jamshoro

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

14 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

14 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan