SU seeks certificates from candidates applied for admission under sports quota

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Directorates of sports -Boys and Girls- University of Sindh, Thursday advised the candidates who have applied for admissions in various Bachelor Degree Programme under sports merit quota for the academic year 2021 to submit their sports certificates from February 15 to 24, 2021 at concerned directorates.

According to an announcement, the dates for sports trials of male and female candidates would be announced after scrutiny of their certificates.