SU seeks report from affiliated colleges to increase seats for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh University's Inspector of Colleges Syed Ahsanullah Rashdi has sought details from the principals of all government colleges affiliated with the University of Sindh within a week after Eid-ul-Azha, including justifications for increasing the number of seats in various degree programs.

In his letter to the principals of the colleges, the Inspector of Colleges said that the required number of seats in various degree programs along with justification should be sent to his office within a week after Eid-ul-Azha so that the same number of seats might be formally reviewed and scrutinized for allocation of seats and be notified accordingly.

According to the letter, the University Syndicate in its 202nd meeting held on June 12, 2021 approved and allowed to increase the number of seats in the government colleges affiliated with the University as per their requirement, after which the details have been sought from the concerned colleges.

All the principals of the colleges who want to increase the number of seats will have to provide all the basic facilities to the students including ensuring infrastructure, teaching faculty and the required equipment in the laboratories.

In this regard, the affiliation committee will soon visit the colleges for monitoring and reviewing the facilities.