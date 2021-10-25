SU semester examinations in affiliated private colleges to be started from November 11

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed that BBA/MBA Semester Examinations 2020 of affiliated private colleges will be started from November 11, 2021.

The detailed schedule of examinations has already been dispatched to all concerned affiliated private colleges, he informed and advised all those male and female candidates who will appear in the examinations to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.