SU set final deadline for enrollments to MS/ MPhil, PhD Programmes for academic year 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh has allowed submission of online forms for admissions in MS/ M.Phil. & Ph.D programmes for Academic Year 2021 in various disciplines till June 22,2021.

The Director Research and Graduate Studies has advised all interested applicants to complete their online forms before the deadline and upload all the required documents along with a paid challan of admission form.

This is the last call for admissions to M.S/ MPhil and PhD while no further date in this regard will be extended, he said and informed that schedule of pre entry test has already been announced by the university management.