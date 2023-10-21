SU set to conduct first phase of pre-entry test

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Sindh University Jamshoro was set to hold the pre-entry test for admission to the Bachelor's degree programs for the academic year 2024.

The test is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2024, at the Allama I.I. Qazi Campus.

According to spokesman, In the initial phase, a total of 9,200 students from 16 districts, including Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushehro Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sajawal, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Thatta will participate in the test. All necessary arrangements have been completed for this purpose.

During a campus visit as part of the preparations, Vice-Chancellor Professor Meritorious Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro assessed the arrangements to ensure a smooth and efficient process for the entry test.