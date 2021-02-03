SU set up helpdesk for students appearing in semester examinations

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, a help desk has been set up in the Controller's Office for the convenience of students appearing in second semester examinations scheduled to be started from February 6 at Allama I.

I. Qazi Campus Jamshoro.

According to Controller of Examinations, the regular, improver and failure students who want to appear in the second semester examinations can contact the staff members namely Sachal Sarmast Joyo, Manzoor Ali Panhwar, Junaid Fazlani and Yasir Mehboob Rind at the helpdesk for any guidance, they need.