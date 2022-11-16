SU sets 30 pc arks as passing score/ cutoff line for admissions to various bachelors' degree programmes

The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting set a 30 percent score as passing score/ cutoff line for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023.

A total of 17077 candidates have become eligible for admission to more than 70 bachelor degree disciplines at the University of Sindh after the criteria set for the enrollments by the admission committee.

During the meeting, the Director Sindh University Testing Center Dr.Aftab Chandio gave a briefing about the results of the phase wise entry test held on October 30 and November 6 respectively.

He informed that a total of 19,348 candidates participated in both phases of the entrance test.

He said"With 30 percent score 17077 candidates will be eligible for admissions, while 18639 candidates will be eligible for admissions if 25 percent score was fixed and 19180 candidates will be eligible for admissions if 20 percent score was set.

" He informed that Hyderabad remained the highest scoring district among all districts of the province including Karachi and other provinces.

Dr. Aftab Chandio informed that a total of 99 candidates hailing from Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan secured 30 percent marks.

After briefing, the meeting unanimously approved to set the passing marks at 30 percent. The Vice Chancellor said that currently, compared to last year, 1,000 more admissions to bachelor degree programmes were expected, due to the opening up of nine new job-oriented disciplines.

He said that two educational boards were yet to announce the intermediate results, which was delaying the issuance of the first provisional merit list at Sindh University.

He said"As soon as the other two educational boards announced the intermediate exam results, the University of Sindh will issue the first merit list."