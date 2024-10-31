SU Sets 30pc Cut-off Score For Bachelor’s Admissions For Academic Year 2025
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has established a 30 percent cut-off score for admissions to its bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025.
This decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the admission committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat on Thursday.
Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Admissions Professor Dr. Ayaz Keerio and other committee members were in attendance at the meeting.
The committee unanimously accorded approval on the 30 percent cut-off score to ensure a streamlined and fair admissions process for the 2025 academic session.
