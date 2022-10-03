SU sets October 16 deadline to apply for admissions to different bachelor, master degree programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has set October 16, 2022 as deadline to apply for admissions to different bachelor, master degree programmes for academic year 2023.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that aspirants can apply for admissions to different bachelor and master degree programmes at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses by registering them on the varsity's official website before filling in the online forms.

He informed that 10 more disciplines/ degree programmes have also been introduced by the University of Sindh from the new academic session 2023 in view of the increasing demand for employment in various domestic and international institutions. The forms for admissions to various degree programmes can be filled online by registering on the official website of the university (www.usindh.edu.pk), he added.

The new bachelor and master degree programmes 10 in number have been launched after conducting a proper survey in the national job market about the employment opportunities. These job-oriented degree programmes included BS Data Science, BS English Language Teacher Education, BS Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, BS Economics and Finance, BS Public Health, BS Poultry Farming and Management, BS Disaster Management, BS Coastal and Marine Sciences and B.Ed. 1.5-yaer as well as 1-year postgraduate programme, the spokesman informed and added that B.

Ed. one and half year and PGD one year programmes would be considered as master's degrees and the classes for these two programmes will be held 3-day a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The spokesman said that under the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the above-mentioned 10 degree programmes had been introduced, bearing in mind the increasing demand of these degrees in the national job market.

He said that innumerable vacancies are being announced in both public and private sector organizations and institutions in data science, English language teacher education, forensic accounting and fraud examination, public health, poultry farming and management, disaster management, economics and finance, coastal and marine sciences and B.Ed. one and half and two and half year weekend programmes.

"The B.Ed one and half year and two and half year years degree programmes have been started to give training and teaching skills especially to the newly recruited PST and JEST teachers and also for those who wish to be school teachers in future", the spokesman said.

He said that the youth who completed their graduation with gaining knowledge and wisdom, will emerge victorious in grabbing suitable positions in Federal investigation agency (FIA), Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh/ Punjab and other law enforcement agencies.