SU Shines As Runner-up In All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro clinched the runner-up title in the All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship (Zone K), hosted at the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University, Jamshoro for the 2024-25 season.
According to SU's Incharge Director Sports Ajved Ahmed Bhatti, in a fiercely contested championship, the Sindh University team demonstrated remarkable skill and sportsmanship, earning a well-deserved second position among top varsity teams from across Pakistan.
He said that their achievement underscored the university’s commitment to excellence in sports and its rising presence in intervarsity athletic competitions.
