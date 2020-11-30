SU Sindhi Department to hold condolence reference tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Department of Sindh, University of Sindh Dr Ishaque Samejo Monday informed that a condolence reference will be held tomorrow morning at the premises of the department.

The condolence reference is being organized in memory of two former teacher Dr.

Ghulam Ali Alana and Dr. Abdul Jabbar 'Abid' Laghari will be held on tomorrow in the premises of the department, Dr. Samejo informed and advised all of those who wish to participate to follow the SOPs and maintain social distancing during the event.