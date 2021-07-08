SU Sindhology Institute organizes book award distribution ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Institute of Sindhology University of Sindh Jamshoro has organized a traditional award ceremony where the best Sindhi books published in the year 2018 were awarded at Pir Hisamuddin Rashdi Auditorium on Thursday.

The first ever physical award ceremony after March 2020 drew the attention of many literary figures, authors and poets who came all the way from various cities and towns of the province especially to participate in it where as many as eight books written on various topics of literature were declared as the best books for the year 2018 and awarded.

Presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the ceremony was attended by a number of authors, writers, columns, posts, intellectual and literary figures and heads of academic as well as administrative departments, syndicate members and students.

The Vice Chancellor presented awards to the authors of the award winning books which included a shield and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The award was given to the book based on the genre of short story "Aakhri Manhoon" (The last man) and the author of which Zaib Sindhi received his shield and a case prize of Rs 25,000 from the Vice Chancellor.

Similarly, Ali Dost Aajiz, author of the book "Tandana Tandana Raat" (The firebrand night) on the subject of children's literature, Muhammad Anwar Baloch, author of "Labaik Allah Labaik" (Here I am, O Allah, here I am) on the subject of autobiographical literature, Wafa Nathan Shahi, author of "Ayo Jhol Bhare" (came filling the lap) on the subject of poetry received their shields and cash prizes.

Likewise, Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, author of "Sindh mein Argoon aen Turkhan qabeelay ji hukoomat" (The rule of Argoon and Turkhan tribes in Sindh) on the topic of history, Fayyaz Latif, author of "Sheikh Ayaz ji shaairi mein jamaaliyat" (Aesthetics in Sheikh Ayaz's poetry) on the topic of research, Jami Chandio, author of "Adabi tanqeed ja muharik aen samaaji kaarij" (Stimulus of literary criticism and social work) and Muhammad Ibrahim Kharal, author of "Khajiyan Jay Des Ja Manhoon" (People of the homeland of dates' orchard) on the subject of novel received the prizes at the ceremony.

Addressing the award ceremony, the Director Institute of Sindhiology Dr. Mahmoodul Hassan Mughal said that preparations were being made for the ceremony for a year, but the whole process was stalled and slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the books published in 2018 were sent to Sindhology for the award by the authors and the selection committee scrutinized and considered the books received on each subject after which 8 books have been selected for the award in different topics.

"Today, we are happy that the event has finally been organized with the all out support and cooperation of the Vice Chancellor, who despite all financial odds gave us a green signal for holding this ceremony", he said.

Addressing the function, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro congratulated the award winning authors and said that Sindhology had maintained the tradition of giving awards for the best books even in the time of difficulty adding that though, the amount of the award was not much, but if an institution like Sindhology gave an honor in form of awards to the authors of books, it really mattered and became a part of history.