SU Sindhology institute to organize literary award ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Institute of Sindhology University of Sindh Jamshoro will organize a literary award ceremony for Sindhi books on Wednesday at Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi Auditorium.

According to the Director Institute of Sindhology the award distribution ceremony will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where awards will be announced among the books published in 2018.

He advised all guests coming to attend the function to ensure implementation of SOPs against COVID-19 in letter and spirit.