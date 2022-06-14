UrduPoint.com

SU Slashes Petrol Limit For Entitled Academic, Administrative Officers Under Austerity Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Amid rising inflation, the management of University of Sindh has expedited austerity measures in a bid to run the varsity smoothly by reducing the petroleum limit of all the entitled academic and administrative officers for the second time during the current financial year 2022-23

The decision to this effect was decided in a meeting held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office.

Attended by the Pro Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of the varsity's campuses and Deans of Faculties, the meeting decided to park the official vans allotted to various institutes in the vehicle pool and to keep the vehicle log book updated.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor said that during the beginning of the current financial year, the POL limit for the vehicles of the entitled officers was reduced by taking austerity measures, but after the government's recent decision, the petroleum limit has again been reduced.

"The petroleum limit has been reduced twice in the prevailing financial year in order to diminish the financial burden of the varsity and avoid gerrymandering results", he said.

The Pro Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons and Deans have endorsed the decision of the austerity measures adopted to protect the university from possible monetary crisis and appreciated the reforms being introduced by the Vice-Chancellor to help the varsity stand on its feet.

