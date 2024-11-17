SU, SSWMB agree over waste disposal mechanism in campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The University of Sindh (SU) will collaborate with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) to tackle the pressing waste disposal challenges on the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus and its residential areas.

The varsity's spokesman informed here on Sunday that a collaboration was formalized following a request from the university, highlighting the need for professional waste management to address growing health risks and environmental concerns.

He added that in a detailed letter to SSWMB Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, the SU's Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko outlined the challenges of waste management on the campus in Jamshoro district.

He said that the university’s internal efforts were insufficient to maintain a clean and healthy environment and make a green campus effort, necessitating external expertise and support.

Responding to the university's letter, Shah visited the campus and held a meeting with the officials, concluding with the decision of the launch of an initiative dubbed 'Green Campus Sustainable Future'.

The spokesman underlined that the aim was to align the university's waste management efforts with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He said the initiative desired to create a healthier and eco-friendly environment for the university community while addressing immediate waste disposal concerns.

The initiative is expected to improve waste management infrastructure while fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among students, he added.