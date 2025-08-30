SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In a landmark step toward reshaping teacher education and strengthening affiliated institutions, the University of Sindh convened a high-level meeting with principals of all affiliated Elementary Colleges to deliberate on the implementation of the Undergraduate Policy for B.Ed. (Elementary) 2023 and the new curriculum introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for 2025.

The meeting, organized by the SU's Office of the Inspector of Colleges, was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati.

Setting the tone of the session, the Vice-Chancellor underlined the Uiversity’s vision to align affiliated colleges with national quality benchmarks, ensuring that teacher education meets the demands of a rapidly evolving academic landscape.

Inspector of Colleges Prof. Dr. Riffat Sultana opened the discussion by introducing the policy framework and underscoring its academic significance for the upcoming 2026 session.

This was followed by a detailed presentation by Director QEC Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani, who highlighted structural and pedagogical shifts under Curriculum 2025 and shared strategies for its effective adoption across affiliated institutions.

Adding to the dialogue, Chairperson Department of Education Dr. Abida Siddiqui briefed the participants about academic excellence targets and stressed adherence to quality standards and best practices.

Meanwhile, the Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko pointed out existing gaps in classroom regularity and student attendance, announcing a series of teacher training workshops to facilitate smooth implementation of the new curriculum.

During the open floor discussion, college principals raised practical challenges, which were addressed directly by the Vice-Chancellor.

He issued immediate directives for reforms and assured principals of streamlined examination processes and the launch of an Elementary College Portal to improve student access to academic and administrative services.

He further emphasized discipline, consistency and academic responsibility across both students and faculty.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Khoumbati announced forthcoming visits of University Support Teams to affiliated colleges to monitor compliance with HEC benchmarks.

He also directed the Registrar to enhance the representation of Elementary Colleges in Academic Councils to ensure their active role in shaping institutional policy.

The principals, in turn, expressed deep appreciation for the Vice-Chancellor’s vision, timely engagement and inclusive leadership, terming the meeting a milestone toward academic reform and stronger collaboration between the University and its affiliated colleges.

