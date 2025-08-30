SU Strengthens Collaboration With Elementary Colleges For Academic Reforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In a landmark step toward reshaping teacher education and strengthening affiliated institutions, the University of Sindh convened a high-level meeting with principals of all affiliated Elementary Colleges to deliberate on the implementation of the Undergraduate Policy for B.Ed. (Elementary) 2023 and the new curriculum introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for 2025.
The meeting, organized by the SU's Office of the Inspector of Colleges, was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati.
Setting the tone of the session, the Vice-Chancellor underlined the Uiversity’s vision to align affiliated colleges with national quality benchmarks, ensuring that teacher education meets the demands of a rapidly evolving academic landscape.
Inspector of Colleges Prof. Dr. Riffat Sultana opened the discussion by introducing the policy framework and underscoring its academic significance for the upcoming 2026 session.
This was followed by a detailed presentation by Director QEC Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani, who highlighted structural and pedagogical shifts under Curriculum 2025 and shared strategies for its effective adoption across affiliated institutions.
Adding to the dialogue, Chairperson Department of Education Dr. Abida Siddiqui briefed the participants about academic excellence targets and stressed adherence to quality standards and best practices.
Meanwhile, the Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko pointed out existing gaps in classroom regularity and student attendance, announcing a series of teacher training workshops to facilitate smooth implementation of the new curriculum.
During the open floor discussion, college principals raised practical challenges, which were addressed directly by the Vice-Chancellor.
He issued immediate directives for reforms and assured principals of streamlined examination processes and the launch of an Elementary College Portal to improve student access to academic and administrative services.
He further emphasized discipline, consistency and academic responsibility across both students and faculty.
In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Khoumbati announced forthcoming visits of University Support Teams to affiliated colleges to monitor compliance with HEC benchmarks.
He also directed the Registrar to enhance the representation of Elementary Colleges in Academic Councils to ensure their active role in shaping institutional policy.
The principals, in turn, expressed deep appreciation for the Vice-Chancellor’s vision, timely engagement and inclusive leadership, terming the meeting a milestone toward academic reform and stronger collaboration between the University and its affiliated colleges.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elder brother of DG FDA passes away5 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain5 minutes ago
-
SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms5 minutes ago
-
Livestock flood relief camps fully functional in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad administration in full action for rapid flood relief5 minutes ago
-
GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 criminals,recover hashish,gutka in separate operations16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders strict monitoring of barrages, embankments1 hour ago
-
Govt to ensure wheat availability after flood: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Gov’t to act against riverbank encroachments: Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
Governor stresses urgent need for dams, supports flood relief efforts2 hours ago
-
Floods submerge 2,038 villages in Punjab, affect 1.5m people : senior minister2 hours ago