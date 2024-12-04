SU strengthens research collaboration with NIA

In a significant step towards fostering academic and research synergy, the Institute of Plant Sciences (IPS), University of Sindh, on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), Tandojam. The agreement was formalized during a ceremony held at the office of the Director, IPS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In a significant step towards fostering academic and research synergy, the Institute of Plant Sciences (IPS), University of Sindh, on Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), Tandojam. The agreement was formalized during a ceremony held at the office of the Director, IPS.

According to the Sindh University’s spokesperson, the MoU was signed by the Director IPS Professor Dr Rabia Asma Memon on behalf of the University of Sindh and the Director NIA Tandojam Dr Mehboob Ali Siyal. The collaboration aims to promote joint research activities, provide access to technical facilities, organize mutual seminars and conferences, initiate student internship programs and produce collaborative publications.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Rabia Asma Memon termed the event as a historic milestone and said that research collaborations were the soul of institutional development.

“This partnership will enhance the learning abilities of students and provide a highly conducive platform for faculty members to produce high-quality research for the betterment of society and the country,” she said.

Dr Mehboob Ali Siyal lauded the collaboration as a remarkable achievement and said that although NIA Tandojam and IPS, University of Sindh, had maintained close ties in the past; but the current MoU will further strengthen the partnership, benefiting both institutions in the long run.

On the occasion, Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar Abro from IPS and Dr Saifullah Abro from NIA have been designated as the focal persons for this collaboration in order to ensure the effective implementation of the agreement.