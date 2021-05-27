SU students advised to submit relevant documents for Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Director Students Financial Aid University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Fiza Qureshi has advised all those students who applied for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Phase-II, Session 2020 to submit relevant documents till May 28, 2021.

The last date for submission of affidavit as well as salary slip of income certificate of the parents or guardian of the applicants is May 28, she said and added that in case of death of the parent or guardian, the applicants should also submit the death certificate so their cases could be forwarded for further necessary action.

Only those male and female students are eligible for grant of scholarship who got admissions on merit and applied for scholarship, she said and added that the students should submit required documents through email at director.sfao@usindh.edu.pk.