SU Students Asked To Deposit Hostel Allotment Fee By May 26

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Provost of the Marvi girl's hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Naheed Arain has announced that the last date for deposit of fee for fresh allotment for the students of MPhil and Ph.D. Degree programs have been fixed to 26 May 2023

In a circular issued here, the provost advised the hostler students to download the fee challan from their e-portal and submit the same in any Habib Bank Branch.

Allotment would not be ensured in case of failure to deposit fees by hostlers in time.

