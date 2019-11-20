UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Students Booked Under Sedition Charges For Chanting Anti-state Slogans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:24 PM

SU students booked under sedition charges for chanting anti-state slogans

A police official lodged FIR against the students after some officials of the varsity informed about the protesting students.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) At least 17 students of Singh University were booked under sedition charges for allegedly chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and runing wall chalking campaign against the state, the police said.

Jamshoro police said that the students booked under the sedition charges include Lakhmir Zardari, Saifullah, Salamat Zounr, Yousuf Jatoi, Danish Nagraj, Ayaz Hussain Khoso, Faraz Ahmed Chandio, Ansar Ali Buriro, Rashid Ali Zardari, Nadir Ali Lakhair, Umed Ali Shah, Zaib Jatoi, Halar, and four unknown students.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120-A, 120-B, 123-A, 124 and Section 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Inspector Ghulam Qadir Panhwar lodged complaint with the police station against the students. He said he was informed by some officials of the varsity that around 17 student were taking out a rally against Pakistan and chanting slogan against the state.

They said that the students were also involved in wall chalking campaign against the government and the state. He said it happened on Oct 31st that the students were creating lawlessness in the institution.

The police official said that after getting information, he reached the site of the incident and found that the students were carrying flags of Jeay Sindh and were making slogans aginst Pakistan.

"The students chanted that they will break Pakistan," said Panhwar, the witness. He said the student went inside the hostel and continued slogans against the state and the government. "Na Khapey Na Khapey Pakistan, we will break Pakistan," students were quoted by a man present there as chanting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station Student Rashid Man Jatoi SITE FIR Government

Recent Stories

Lecture held on Post Modern Challenges at Islamaba ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lank's Prime Minister quits as party losses pr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Up to US, Ukraine to Deal With Claims o ..

3 minutes ago

Culture Day celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif Univers ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Agriculture hold meeting with o ..

9 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.