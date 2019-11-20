SU students booked under sedition charges for chanting anti-state slogans

(@fidahassanain)

A police official lodged FIR against the students after some officials of the varsity informed about the protesting students.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) At least 17 students of Singh University were booked under sedition charges for allegedly chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and runing wall chalking campaign against the state, the police said.

Jamshoro police said that the students booked under the sedition charges include Lakhmir Zardari, Saifullah, Salamat Zounr, Yousuf Jatoi, Danish Nagraj, Ayaz Hussain Khoso, Faraz Ahmed Chandio, Ansar Ali Buriro, Rashid Ali Zardari, Nadir Ali Lakhair, Umed Ali Shah, Zaib Jatoi, Halar, and four unknown students.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120-A, 120-B, 123-A, 124 and Section 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Inspector Ghulam Qadir Panhwar lodged complaint with the police station against the students. He said he was informed by some officials of the varsity that around 17 student were taking out a rally against Pakistan and chanting slogan against the state.

They said that the students were also involved in wall chalking campaign against the government and the state. He said it happened on Oct 31st that the students were creating lawlessness in the institution.

The police official said that after getting information, he reached the site of the incident and found that the students were carrying flags of Jeay Sindh and were making slogans aginst Pakistan.

"The students chanted that they will break Pakistan," said Panhwar, the witness. He said the student went inside the hostel and continued slogans against the state and the government. "Na Khapey Na Khapey Pakistan, we will break Pakistan," students were quoted by a man present there as chanting.