UrduPoint.com

SU Students Get More Transportation Amenities As Schedule Issued

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SU students get more transportation amenities as schedule issued

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, the transport section has announced the schedule to ply the point buses at different times for the transportation facilities of students residing in boys and girls hostels

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, the transport section has announced the schedule to ply the point buses at different times for the transportation facilities of students residing in boys and girls hostels.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, five point buses have been allotted to ply from Marvi Girls Hostel to the campus from 8:00 to 9:00 so that the female students could get on and reach their respective departments. Similarly, the same buses will be plied intermittently from Central library to Marvi Girls Hostel from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in order to facilitate the girl students to reach back to their dormitories.

Besides, two point buses will be plied for female students dwelling from Sindh University Employees Society at about 8:30 am, which will return to the society from the campus at 2:00 pm. Two point buses will take the female students to Hyderabad for shopping which will be plied at around 11:00 am and 4:00 pm on every Saturday.

Besides, a shuttle point will be plied from Boys' Hostels to Jamshoro Railway Crossing at 7 pm, which will return at 10 pm. Another point bus will be available at the boys' and girls' dormitories to the Faculty of Pharmacy at 1:40 pm so that the pick and drop facilities could be provided to the students studying in the afternoon shift.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Same Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' P ..

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan Ahead of Elections - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections reported

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

2 minutes ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

2 minutes ago
 DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab i ..

DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab in CGH

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming o ..

Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming of merged KP districts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>