SU students get more transportation amenities as schedule issued

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, the transport section has announced the schedule to ply the point buses at different times for the transportation facilities of students residing in boys and girls hostels.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, five point buses have been allotted to ply from Marvi Girls Hostel to the campus from 8:00 to 9:00 so that the female students could get on and reach their respective departments. Similarly, the same buses will be plied intermittently from Central library to Marvi Girls Hostel from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in order to facilitate the girl students to reach back to their dormitories.

Besides, two point buses will be plied for female students dwelling from Sindh University Employees Society at about 8:30 am, which will return to the society from the campus at 2:00 pm. Two point buses will take the female students to Hyderabad for shopping which will be plied at around 11:00 am and 4:00 pm on every Saturday.

Besides, a shuttle point will be plied from Boys' Hostels to Jamshoro Railway Crossing at 7 pm, which will return at 10 pm. Another point bus will be available at the boys' and girls' dormitories to the Faculty of Pharmacy at 1:40 pm so that the pick and drop facilities could be provided to the students studying in the afternoon shift.