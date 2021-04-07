SU students grab positions in national level insect painting competition

The students of Department of Zoology University of Sindh Iqbal Siyal and Daniyal Nawaz have clinched second and third positions respectively in national level insect painting competition held at Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam

After winning positions, both students called on the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Wednesday who felicitated them on their achievement.

The Vice Chancellor said that the students of the University of Sindh were striving to brighten the name of their Alma Mater at the national level.

He on the occasion, gave certificates and cash prizes to both of the students and advised them to continue hard-working.

In the Insect Painting Competition, the M. Sc. Final student Iqbal Sial of the Department of Zoology bagged second position among 175 students who participated from different universities of the country.

In the Insect Display Box Competition, Danyal Nawaz, B.S. a final-year student of the Department of Zoology secured third position among 45 other participating students who came all the way from different universities. Iqbal Siyal and Daniyal Nawaz were awarded with certificates of appreciation and cash prize for their positions.