SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

As many as 14 students of the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh, Jamshoro were awarded scholarship cheques under the Prime Minister Fund Scholarship program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) As many as 14 students of the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh, Jamshoro were awarded scholarship cheques under the Prime Minister Fund Scholarship program.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro handed over cheques to 5 male and 9 female students at a ceremony held at his office on Monday.

According to the University spokesperson, the event was also attended by the Registrar and Director of the Students Financial Aid Office Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Focal Person Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Campus Dadu Professor Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari and Ghulam Saqib Buriro.

While addressing the recipients, SU VC Dr. Kalhoro said that over the past four years, scholarships worth Rs.

860 million had been distributed among students.

He also acknowledged the contributions of both Federal and provincial governments, private donors and university teachers’ welfare funds.

He reassured that in cases of emergencies, where a student is unable to pay the tuition fees, their requests were considered, and the fees were covered through the Sindh University Teachers’ Welfare Fund.

He stated that the tuition fees at the University of Sindh were very affordable, with senior batch students paying annual fees ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university had initially received 14 scholarship slots under the Prime Minister Fund, but after a request to the authorities, 8 more slots were granted and additional students will soon receive their scholarship cheques.