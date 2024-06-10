SU students receive scholarships of Rs 1.545 mln under British Scottish program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three female M.Phil scholars and one undergraduate student of the University of Sindh have been awarded scholarships worth Rs 1.545 million under the British Scottish Scholarship for Young Female Undergraduate/M.Phil Students here on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor SU Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro presented the cheques at a ceremony held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

An undergraduate student Laiba from the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology received a cheque for Rs 177,000, while M.Phil scholars Iqra Kanwal (Biochemistry), Shahzadi Hina (Botany) and Hurya Khan (Microbiology) received a cheque for Rs 456,000 each. Members of the interview committee Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah and Prof. Dr. Nanak Ram were also present at the event.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro explained that the British Council had announced the scholarships, which students themselves had to apply online five students from the University applied and the British Council contacted the university’s Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO) and requested to conduct interviews.

He said a three-member committee was constituted for the purpose, which selected four students out of a total of five and sent their Names to the British Council, adding that the council after granting approval to the names provided an amount of Rs 1.545 million to SFAO.

Dr. Kalhoro expressed hopes of increasing the number of scholarship slots in the future by collaborating with the British Council.

He encouraged Sindh University students to apply for all available national and international scholarships. PVC SU’s Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio and officials of the SFAO Qamar Nangraj and Rafay Memon were also attended the ceremony.