SU Students Receive Scholarships Of Rs 1.545 Mln Under British Scottish Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Three female M.Phil scholars and one undergraduate student of the University of Sindh have been awarded scholarships worth Rs 1.545 million under the British Scottish Scholarship for Young Female Undergraduate/M.Phil Students here on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three female M.Phil scholars and one undergraduate student of the University of Sindh have been awarded scholarships worth Rs 1.545 million under the British Scottish Scholarship for Young Female Undergraduate/M.Phil Students here on Monday.
According to the spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor SU Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro presented the cheques at a ceremony held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office.
An undergraduate student Laiba from the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology received a cheque for Rs 177,000, while M.Phil scholars Iqra Kanwal (Biochemistry), Shahzadi Hina (Botany) and Hurya Khan (Microbiology) received a cheque for Rs 456,000 each. Members of the interview committee Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah and Prof. Dr. Nanak Ram were also present at the event.
The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro explained that the British Council had announced the scholarships, which students themselves had to apply online five students from the University applied and the British Council contacted the university’s Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO) and requested to conduct interviews.
He said a three-member committee was constituted for the purpose, which selected four students out of a total of five and sent their Names to the British Council, adding that the council after granting approval to the names provided an amount of Rs 1.545 million to SFAO.
Dr. Kalhoro expressed hopes of increasing the number of scholarship slots in the future by collaborating with the British Council.
He encouraged Sindh University students to apply for all available national and international scholarships. PVC SU’s Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio and officials of the SFAO Qamar Nangraj and Rafay Memon were also attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP13 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister13 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident13 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman13 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector11 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif13 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters19 minutes ago
-
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated19 minutes ago
-
All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST19 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 1119 minutes ago