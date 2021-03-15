SU Students showcase art work in thesis show

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The final year students of the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday portrayed new horizons of thought, novel ideas and creative flair in amazing colours and forms amid an air of festivity at the institution's Degree Show 2021.

The students through their innovative works tried to highlight various socio-political issues mainly focusing on gender, women empowerment, and growing social aggression in society through their body of work.

There was a great deal of diversity in the works of students belonging to different cultural backgrounds and places.

Inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof: Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Dean, Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Anwer Figar Hakro, Director Institute of Arts and Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Prof. Naimatullah Khilji, Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Ghulam Ali Buriro and a number of students, their relatives, friends and artists came to behold the thesis show.

The event could be considered the largest of its kind organized by the university under one roof, spanning around three days. The work of students from all three departments of the Institute of Art and Design, including Fine Arts, Communication Design and Textile Design was put on display.

The communication design department displayed work by young inspiring male and female artists who screened a short film stressing discouragement of tension and anxiety. Besides, another group of equally talented students of the same department demonstrated a mobile application that was designed to benefit the special students.

On the other hand, another group of motivated young artists prepared a fully furnished enclosure exhibiting art works highlighting social problems. The fine art department displayed work by artists mostly females with majors in sculpture, printmaking, painting and miniature painting.

Work of students of the textile design department was also part of the exhibition. The gallery will remain open from 9am to 3pm daily till March 17.

Provincial minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said he was elated to see the quality work done by the students of SU's IAD adding that the exhibition was of the world repute and highly commendable.

He assured that the government of Sindh would provide the students of Sindh University with every possible facility so that they might ensure standard in their paintings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said the students' work was remarkable and full of creativity. "The show is proof that SU's ethos has successfully been planted in the land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai," he said.

He said that he had seen a number of thesis shows in various universities, but the work done by the students of Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design was simply magnificent, unique and comparable to the quality of any national level artist for that matter.

He said teachers must grab projects from Higher education Commission and engage the students so that the quality work might be done by the students under the supervision of their dynamic teachers.