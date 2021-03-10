SU students to appear for interviews for scholarship award

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 2200 students from various departments of University of Sindh Jamshoro would appear for interviews from March 15 to March 31 at SBB Chair and Convention Centre for award of need cum merit base scholarship.

The Director Students Financial Aid Office University of Sindh Dr.

Fizza Qureshi informed here on Wednesday that four members institutional scholarship award committee alongwith a representative of Zakat Council Jamshoro District would conduct interviews of the students of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 batches of various departments of the university from March 15 to 31, 2021.

She advised the students to appear before the committee on scheduled dates along with application forms and other related documents so that after interviews, the successful students could be selected for the award of scholarships.