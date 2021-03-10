UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Students To Appear For Interviews For Scholarship Award

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

SU students to appear for interviews for scholarship award

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 2200 students from various departments of University of Sindh Jamshoro would appear for interviews from March 15 to March 31 at SBB Chair and Convention Centre for award of need cum merit base scholarship.

The Director Students Financial Aid Office University of Sindh Dr.

Fizza Qureshi informed here on Wednesday that four members institutional scholarship award committee alongwith a representative of Zakat Council Jamshoro District would conduct interviews of the students of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 batches of various departments of the university from March 15 to 31, 2021.

She advised the students to appear before the committee on scheduled dates along with application forms and other related documents so that after interviews, the successful students could be selected for the award of scholarships.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro March 2017 2018 2019 2020 From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

18 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

28 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

28 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

41 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.