SU Students Win Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarships

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:58 PM

SU students win Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarships

As many as 1310 students of University of Sindh Jamshoro have been able to win poverty-need-and-merit based scholarships each Rs. 40,000/- per annum offered by the federal government under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 1310 students of University of Sindh Jamshoro have been able to win poverty-need-and-merit based scholarships each Rs. 40,000/- per annum offered by the Federal government under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

The Director Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) University of Sindh, Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed here on Monday that around 2481 students of University of Sindh have applied for the said award, of them 1310 have been declared eligible.

She informed that the varsity had formulated a highly rigorous, judicious and competitive framework for the stipends to reach the most deserving lot adding that the award committee comprised of nominees from HEC, civil society senior and lead activists with clinically-clean reputation track record and senior-most SU deans.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat congratulated the successful students, expressed gratitude to HEC representatives and civil society leaders for help on the committee and eulogized the efforts of Director SFAO Dr. Fiza Qureshi and her team for completion of the selection process through efficient and fool-proof mechanism.

