SU syndicate accords approval about appointment of academic heads of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The 200th meeting of the Syndicate of University of Sindh, Jamshoro was held to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the varsity.

The meeting was presided over by SU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat; where-in SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro was also attended the meeting.

The august house, through amicable dialogue and discussion, executed in pleasant and cordial spirit; unanimously approved the minutes of its last special meeting, and inter alia accorded across-the-board approval of appointment of academic heads for the period of three years as detailed ahead: Prof. Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani (Institute of English Language and Literature), Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati (Institute of Information and Communication Technology), Dr. Sadaf Tabbasum Qureshi ( Institute of Plant Sciences), Dr. Soniha Aslam (Centre for Physical Education, Health and sports Sciences), Prof. Dr. Faryal Almani (Centre for Environmental Sciences), Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hyder Talpur (Department of Statistics), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Samejo (Sindhi), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Khan (urdu), Prof. Dr. Abida Siddiqui (Education) and Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Subahpoto (library Information Science and Archives).

The syndicate accorded unanimous approval for appointments made under the recommendations of SU Selection board in the instances of adhoc lecturers in Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy and Electronics Department of the varsity.

The meeting reposed trust and confidence in the person of the Vice Chancellor for appointment of Director Institute of Sindhology in the wake of appointment of the incumbent director as Chairman, Department of Sindhi.

The house authorized the Vice Chancellor to decide, as he deemed fit under the varsity rules the lien requests up to the period of three years; and further resolved that requests exceeding the span of three years would be treated as extraordinary circumstance and special cases to be decided by the varsity's Syndicate.

The meeting approved the recommendations of the university Selection Board for appointment of Advisor Engineering, Project Director and Engineers in the varsity's engineering wing.

The nominated and elected honorable members participated in the meeting. Those who were in attendance included Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh for Boards and Universities Muhammad Riazuddin, CM nominee former Chairperson Shah Latif Chair and former Chairperson Sindhi Language Authority Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain, nominee of Chairman Higher education Commission Islamabad former Federal Secretary Mr. Fazlullah Qureshi, nominee of Chairperson Sindh Higher Education Commission former Federal Secretary Mr. Imtiaz Kazi, Justice Ali Saindino Metlo, former Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro, Vice Chancellor GCU Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh, Dean SU Faculty of Law Advocate Jhamat Jethanand, SU elected members Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Prof. Jamshed Baloch and Dr.Asadullah Buledi.