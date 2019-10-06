UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Syndicate Accords Approval For Appointments Of Directors, Chairmen

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:10 PM

SU syndicate accords approval for appointments of directors, chairmen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of Syndicate of University of Sindh was held at the office of the Vice Chancellor which accorded approval to the decision taken by the management here on Sunday.

The 199th meeting of the Syndicate was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and the Chairman of the Syndicate and was attended by all members.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat welcome the participants of the meeting and discussed all the items presented before syndicate.

The Syndicate after delibrations accorded approval to the decision made by the university management.

The meeting approved the appointment of Prof. Dr. Abdul Wasim Shaikh as director institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Chana as director Biochemistry, Dr. Habibullah Naqvi as director Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi as director Institute of Gender Studies, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hassan Aghaim as director of Centre for Pure and Applied Geology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah as director Institute of business Administration.

The Syndicate also approved the appointment of chairmen of different teaching departments for the period of three years.

The meeting also decided for setting up of Banking and Finance department of the university and constituted a 5 - member committee to review the service structure of the employees from grade 2 to 16 prepared by the university administration.

A committee comprising syndicate members was also constituted for the promotion and time scales of the officers which would soon submit its recommendations in this regard.

Other important decisions have been made during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by all members including elected as well as nominated members.

Those who attended the meeting were Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhri, a member nominated by the honourable Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, prof. Dr. Nelofer Shaikh former Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Justice (retd) Sain Dino Metlo, prof. Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro former Vice Chancellor MUET, Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh Vice Chancellor Government College Hyderabad University, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durani Principal Sindh Law College Hyderabad, Advocate Jhamat Jethanand Dean Faculty of Law University of Sindh, members nominated by the Chairman Higher education Commission Islamabad, elected members Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Lashari, Jamshed Baloch and Asadullah Buledi.

The proceeding of syndicate meeting was conducted by the Registrar Dr. Amir Ali Abro in capacity as secretary of the syndicate.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Justice Islamabad Sindh High Court Hyderabad Khairpur Jamshed Amir Ali HEC Sunday All From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.