SU syndicate accords approval for appointments of directors, chairmen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of Syndicate of University of Sindh was held at the office of the Vice Chancellor which accorded approval to the decision taken by the management here on Sunday.

The 199th meeting of the Syndicate was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and the Chairman of the Syndicate and was attended by all members.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat welcome the participants of the meeting and discussed all the items presented before syndicate.

The Syndicate after delibrations accorded approval to the decision made by the university management.

The meeting approved the appointment of Prof. Dr. Abdul Wasim Shaikh as director institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Chana as director Biochemistry, Dr. Habibullah Naqvi as director Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi as director Institute of Gender Studies, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hassan Aghaim as director of Centre for Pure and Applied Geology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah as director Institute of business Administration.

The Syndicate also approved the appointment of chairmen of different teaching departments for the period of three years.

The meeting also decided for setting up of Banking and Finance department of the university and constituted a 5 - member committee to review the service structure of the employees from grade 2 to 16 prepared by the university administration.

A committee comprising syndicate members was also constituted for the promotion and time scales of the officers which would soon submit its recommendations in this regard.

Other important decisions have been made during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by all members including elected as well as nominated members.

Those who attended the meeting were Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhri, a member nominated by the honourable Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, prof. Dr. Nelofer Shaikh former Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Justice (retd) Sain Dino Metlo, prof. Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro former Vice Chancellor MUET, Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh Vice Chancellor Government College Hyderabad University, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durani Principal Sindh Law College Hyderabad, Advocate Jhamat Jethanand Dean Faculty of Law University of Sindh, members nominated by the Chairman Higher education Commission Islamabad, elected members Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Lashari, Jamshed Baloch and Asadullah Buledi.

The proceeding of syndicate meeting was conducted by the Registrar Dr. Amir Ali Abro in capacity as secretary of the syndicate.