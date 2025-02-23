SU Syndicate Meets, Approves Incumbent VC's Vision 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The 209th meeting of the Syndicate was held under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, where Vision 2025 of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor was presented and unanimously approved.
According to Vision 2025, the University of Sindh aims to achieve academic excellence by fostering an environment that encourages intellectual exploration, critical thinking and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Addressing the members, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the adoption of innovative teaching methodologies and alignment with global educational advancements to nurture forward-thinking scholars and professionals capable of addressing the world's most pressing challenges.
Dr. Khoumbhati highlighted the University’s commitment to cultivating a dynamic research ecosystem that drives innovation, fosters interdisciplinary advancements and delivers a tangible global impact.
He stated that by establishing state-of-the-art research facilities, forging strategic international partnerships, and supporting pioneering discoveries, Sindh University aspires to position itself as a leading center for transformative research.
“Our goal is to generate knowledge that not only advances academic excellence but also provides solutions to critical societal challenges and contributes to sustainable development,” he said.
He further stated that capacity-building initiatives would remain a key focus of Vision 2025, with an emphasis on professional growth, leadership development and continuous enhancement of academic and administrative capabilities.
“By fostering these competencies, we aim to ensure long-term institutional resilience, excellence and a meaningful global impact,” he added.
The Vice-Chancellor also stressed the importance of preparing students for success in an evolving technological landscape.
“Through industry-relevant curricula, experiential learning opportunities and advanced training programs, we will ensure a seamless transition from academia to the professional world.
Our efforts will empower graduates with the skills required to excel in an increasingly competitive global environment,” he said.
Dr. Khoumbhati underscored the University’s commitment to forging strong industry partnerships to drive innovation, skill development and the practical application of academic knowledge.
“By building a robust network of collaborations across various sectors, we will ensure that our curriculum remains aligned with industry needs, providing students with hands-on experience and relevant skills,” he remarked.
These initiatives, he added, would support entrepreneurship, technological advancements and sustainable solutions, equipping graduates to contribute effectively to economic and societal progress.
He also announced plans to enhance governance through forward-thinking leadership strategies. “By introducing policies that emphasize transparency, accountability, and inclusivity across academic and administrative operations, we will foster a culture of excellence and integrity,” he said.
During the meeting, the Syndicate unanimously resolved to develop Strategic Plan 2030, incorporating the components and parameters of Vision 2025.
Additionally, the minutes of the 208th meeting were confirmed, and follow-up actions taken by various offices on Syndicate directives were reviewed and approved.
The Syndicate also endorsed several key academic decisions, including the implementation of Academic Council resolutions regarding the University’s fee structure, the establishment of the Institute of English Language and Literature at Elsa Kazi Campus and the introduction of a four-year BS Accounting and Finance program at Laar Campus, Badin replacing the previously offered BS Commerce program.
The appointments of all Directors and Chairpersons of various departments were approved by the Syndicate.
