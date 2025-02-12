SU Thatta Campus Marks National Women’s Day With Zeal, Enthusiasm
The University of Sindh (SU) Campus, Thatta vibrated with enthusiasm on Wednesday as National Women’s Day was celebrated with great zeal
The event marked the third seminar in the series of awareness events at the University of Sindh Campus Thatta, fostering empowerment and awareness on gender-related issues.
The ceremony was chaired by the Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, who highlighted the importance of gender equality and the vital role of women in society.
He urged students to embrace a habit of extensive book reading instead of relying solely on digital tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek and underscored the timeless value of traditional scholarship.
He encouraged students to learn deeply and compete the worldwide.
The event began with a warm welcome speech by Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sindh University Campus Thatta Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, who extended heartfelt greetings to the Vice-Chancellor, all faculty members, students and guests.
She emphasized the significance of the day and reiterated the university’s steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment.
Assistant Prof of English Dr Asadullah Lashari delivered an insightful lecture, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women across various fields while addressing the ongoing challenges they face.
His thought-provoking address resonated deeply with the audience, sparking meaningful discussions on the future of gender empowerment in education and beyond.
A number of faculty members including Director Coastal and Deltaic Studies Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar, Dr Ikramuddin Junejo, Mr Hassan Solangi and Irfan Baloch participated in the event.
It may be noted that a large number of dignitaries from Thatta and its surrounding areas attended the seminar further enriching its impact.
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks paid by the Assistant Prof of English literature Dr Abdul Waheed Jatoi, who expressed sincere gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Khoumbati, all participants and organizers for making the event both memorable and inspiring.
