SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) External exams till Jan 16

The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Shahid Hussain Larik Thursday informed that the fresh candidates could submit their online examination form to appear in MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2021 till January 16, 2023 in the affiliated colleges.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Shahid Hussain Larik Thursday informed that the fresh candidates could submit their online examination form to appear in MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2021 till January 16, 2023 in the affiliated colleges.

He further informed that the aspirants could fill their online exams forms of MA in various disciplines after logging in to annual.usindh.edu.pk.

"The examination fee for MA (Previous) External has been fixed at Rs.13000; however, the principals of the respective colleges can charge Rs 200 from each candidate for delivery of examination slip,attendance sheet and providing of other IT services," he said.