UrduPoint.com

SU To Accept Online Applications For MA (Previous) External Exams Till Jan 16

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 07:32 PM

SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) External exams till Jan 16

The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Shahid Hussain Larik Thursday informed that the fresh candidates could submit their online examination form to appear in MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2021 till January 16, 2023 in the affiliated colleges.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Shahid Hussain Larik Thursday informed that the fresh candidates could submit their online examination form to appear in MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2021 till January 16, 2023 in the affiliated colleges.

He further informed that the aspirants could fill their online exams forms of MA in various disciplines after logging in to annual.usindh.edu.pk.

"The examination fee for MA (Previous) External has been fixed at Rs.13000; however, the principals of the respective colleges can charge Rs 200 from each candidate for delivery of examination slip,attendance sheet and providing of other IT services," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro January From

Recent Stories

Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: ..

Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

50 seconds ago
 LWMC continues crackdown against illegal dumping

LWMC continues crackdown against illegal dumping

53 seconds ago
 Third spell of snowfall starts in Galyat

Third spell of snowfall starts in Galyat

54 seconds ago
 India Test-Fires Extended Range BrahMos Missile Fr ..

India Test-Fires Extended Range BrahMos Missile From Su-30 MKI Fighter - Gov't

59 seconds ago
 TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller ..

TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller wins 5 awards

18 minutes ago
 Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.