SU To Announce Date For Undergraduate Entry Test Soon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:26 PM

SU to announce date for undergraduate entry test soon

The admissions in all disciplines of bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic session are open at Sindh University Jamshoro while the date for pre-entry test for enrollment to undergraduate programs would be announced later

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):The admissions in all disciplines of bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic session are open at Sindh University Jamshoro while the date for pre-entry test for enrollment to undergraduate programs would be announced later.

�According to a university spokesman, the candidates could fill their online admission forms by October 30, 2020and generate the printed challan of Rs.2500/- which could easily be downloaded and the amount might be deposited in any designated branch of HBL accordingly.

�The options like category of admission and choices of discipline would be given later, whereas the date of pre-entrance test will also be announced in due course of time.

More Stories From Pakistan

