SU to announce date for undergraduate entry test soon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):The admissions in all disciplines of bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic session are open at Sindh University Jamshoro while the date for pre-entry test for enrollment to undergraduate programs would be announced later.

�According to a university spokesman, the candidates could fill their online admission forms by October 30, 2020and generate the printed challan of Rs.2500/- which could easily be downloaded and the amount might be deposited in any designated branch of HBL accordingly.

�The options like category of admission and choices of discipline would be given later, whereas the date of pre-entrance test will also be announced in due course of time.