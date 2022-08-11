SU to celebrate 75th Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

The Bureau of STAGS, University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Bureau of STAGS, University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022.

According to an announcement made here on Thursday, the celebration will start with flag hoisting ceremony at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion at 7:20 a.m. on August 14 which will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the same time at all campuses of the varsity as well as Dr. N.A. Baloch Model school Hyderabad.