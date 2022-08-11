SU to celebrate Independence Day with great zeal

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the independence of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the independence of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022.

According to an announcement made here on Thursday, the celebration would start with flag hoisting ceremony at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion at 7:20 am on August 14. Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the ceremony.

The flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the same time at all campuses of the varsity as well as Dr. N.A. Baloch Model school Hyderabad.