UrduPoint.com

SU To Celebrate Independence Day With Great Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 07:26 PM

SU to celebrate Independence Day with great zeal

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the independence of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has finalized the arrangements to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the independence of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and fervor on August 14, 2022.

According to an announcement made here on Thursday, the celebration would start with flag hoisting ceremony at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion at 7:20 am on August 14. Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the ceremony.

The flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the same time at all campuses of the varsity as well as Dr. N.A. Baloch Model school Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Same Independence Jamshoro Jatoi August All

Recent Stories

President directs HEC, Hunerkada college to resolv ..

President directs HEC, Hunerkada college to resolve accreditation issue to save ..

24 seconds ago
 Minister asks to monitor implementation of 'Halka ..

Minister asks to monitor implementation of 'Halka Basta' drive in KP schools

25 seconds ago
 NA hosts National Minority Convention

NA hosts National Minority Convention

27 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 63

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 63

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU discuss progress on GPS Plus

Pakistan, EU discuss progress on GPS Plus

9 minutes ago
 QWP demands granting powers to LG representatives

QWP demands granting powers to LG representatives

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.