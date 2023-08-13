SU to conduct 2nd Semester examination of LLB (Hons) 5 year programme from August 22

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro SUnday announced that second semester 5-Year LLB (Hons) Programme examination of all public and private sector law colleges will be conducted from August 22, 2023.

According to the university spokesman, the detailed schedule of the examination will be circulated to all concerned shortly.

The first-semester examination of all batches will also be started from August 22, 2023 therefore, the principals of colleges should also ensure completion of courses before start of the semester examination, the spokesman advised.