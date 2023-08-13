Open Menu

SU To Conduct 2nd Semester Examination Of LLB (Hons) 5 Year Programme From August 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 11:00 PM

SU to conduct 2nd Semester examination of LLB (Hons) 5 year programme from August 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro SUnday announced that second semester 5-Year LLB (Hons) Programme examination of all public and private sector law colleges will be conducted from August 22, 2023.

According to the university spokesman, the detailed schedule of the examination will be circulated to all concerned shortly.

The first-semester examination of all batches will also be started from August 22, 2023 therefore, the principals of colleges should also ensure completion of courses before start of the semester examination, the spokesman advised.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro August All From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

3 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

5 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

5 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

5 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

5 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

6 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan