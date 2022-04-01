SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from April 14

The University of Sindh has announced to conduct first semester examinations of all batches of BA LLB 5-year programme under academic year 2021 in the affiliated public and private colleges and institutes from April 14, 2022

The Controller of Semester Examinations informed on Friday detailed scheduled/ time table of examinations had been sent to the concerned colleges.