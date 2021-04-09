SU to conduct BCS first semester examinations from April 15

The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh informed here on Friday that BCS first semester examinations of affiliated colleges will be conducted from April 15, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh informed here on Friday that BCS first semester examinations of affiliated colleges will be conducted from April 15, 2021.

According to the announcement, Dr. N.A. Baloch Model school Old Campus has been declared examination centre for students of Government Boys College Kali Mori Hyderabad and Government Boys College Qasiamabd while the students of Government Nazareth Girls College Hyderabad, Government Zubeda Girls College Hyderabad, Government Girls College Qasimabad and Government Shah Latif College Latifabad will appear for examinations at Government Nazareth Girls College Hyderabad.

The students of Government Ibn-e-Rushd Girls College will appear for examinations at their own college.

The examinations will be started from April 15 and continue till April 18, 2021 under strict compliance of SOPs against COVID-19. The candidates have been advised to get the schedule of examinations from their respective colleges.