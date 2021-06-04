SU to conduct department wise pre-entry test for admission in M.S. M.Phil programmes

UrduPoint.com
The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro (SU) has decided to conduct department wise pre-entry test for admission in M.S. and Phil programmes and formed a moderation committees to conduct the pre-entry tests in transparent manner

According to university spokesman, it has been decided in a meeting which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Friday.

The meeting decided to conduct department wise pre-entry test for admissions in M.S. and M.Phil Programmes in different dates and timings with intimation to interested candidates three days before the tests.

The moderation committees will comprise of Dean of Faculty, Chairperson/Director of the department and a senior professor of the department concerned, it decided.

It decided that the faculty members of different campuses of the university having Ph.D. degree can be appointed with the permission of the heads of departments concerned as guide/supervisor of Ph.D. and M.Phil scholars at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus.

The meeting also reviewed at length the enhancement of admission fee for admissions in M.S., M.Phil and Ph.D. Programmes with a view that the fee is less as compared to other higher learning institutions of the country and the province.

The meeting formed a six member committee comprising Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Shahabuddin Mughal, Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akhaim, Dr. Lachman Das, Dr. Sattar Shah and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon with task to discuss the fee structure and submit proposals to Vice Chancellor regarding enhancement of admission fee.

