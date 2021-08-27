SU to conduct interviews of M.Phil in Business Administration on Aug 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Interviews for admission to M. Phil in business Administration at Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Sindh Jamshoro will be conducted on August 30 at 10 am.

The Director IBA Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah Friday advised the candidates to reach Institute of Business Administration on the prescribed date on time and observe COVID-19 SOPs completely.